Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

