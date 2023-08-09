Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

