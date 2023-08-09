Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AINC

Ashford Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.