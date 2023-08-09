Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Acquires $170,750.00 in Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) CEO Donald R. Young bought 25,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading

