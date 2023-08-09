AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $25,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $158,512.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $25,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,696 shares of company stock worth $897,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.03.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

