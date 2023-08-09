Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys £327.12 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($418.04).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 324 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($190.47).

On Friday, June 2nd, Jayne Cottam acquired 62,830 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £30,158.40 ($38,541.09).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 47.24 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,181.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.12 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.60 ($0.92).

Assura Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,500.00%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.72) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.78).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

