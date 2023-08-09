Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Robert Lonergan Sells 3,000 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

