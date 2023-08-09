Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Robert Lonergan Sells 3,000 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Assurant Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84.
Assurant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.
AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.
