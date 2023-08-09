Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 169.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 324,737 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

AGO opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.60 million. Analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

