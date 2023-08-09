Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

TSE AI opened at C$11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 99.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.72. The firm has a market cap of C$492.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.71 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 82.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.2518919 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 80.36%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

