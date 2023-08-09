Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Auckland International Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Auckland International Airport Stock Down 1.8 %

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Shares of AUKNY opened at $24.38 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

