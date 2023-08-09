Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Auckland International Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUKNY
Auckland International Airport Stock Down 1.8 %
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auckland International Airport
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.