Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 7.7%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 27,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Spine had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.35 million during the quarter.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

