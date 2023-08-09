Auxano Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

