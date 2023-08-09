Auxano Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

