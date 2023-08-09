Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39.

About Avantium

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

