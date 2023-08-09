Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Avista Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 95.34%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

