Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Avnet stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

