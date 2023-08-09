Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avnet Trading Up 0.6 %
Avnet stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Avnet
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.