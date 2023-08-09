Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

