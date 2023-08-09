Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.54.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.88. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.