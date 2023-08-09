Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.54.

AXSM stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

