Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 119,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 39,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

