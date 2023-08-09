B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.62. 11,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 31,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

