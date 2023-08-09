B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYL) Trading Up 0.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 2,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

