B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Shares Down 1.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.31. 8,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 9,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

