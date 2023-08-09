Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
