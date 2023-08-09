Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$48.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$48.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDGI. CIBC boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

BDGI stock opened at C$34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.87. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

