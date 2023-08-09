Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of BMI opened at $162.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $167.95.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

