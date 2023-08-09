Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $136.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

