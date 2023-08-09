Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.24

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $24.42. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 79,754 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.3 %

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.