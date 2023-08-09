Bank of America Cuts Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $148.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $127.52 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.