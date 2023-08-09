Bank of America Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

KRC opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

