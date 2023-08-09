Bank of America Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Neutral

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

