Bank of America Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $59.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESNT

Essent Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Essent Group stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $184,123.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.