Bank of Stockton Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

