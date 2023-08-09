Bank of Stockton Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.