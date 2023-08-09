Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading Down 4.3%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 2,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Banxa Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.