Barclays Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $128.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.78.

Woodward Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $632,344 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Woodward by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

