Barclays Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $294.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

