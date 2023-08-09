Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.05%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.