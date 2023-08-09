Barclays PLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 279.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 624,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 17,936.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 731,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 727,694 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Down 1.9 %

AECOM stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

