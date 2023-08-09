Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $69.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

