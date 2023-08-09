Barclays PLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

