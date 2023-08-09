Barclays PLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,563,277 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.7 %

PCTY stock opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $274.48.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.