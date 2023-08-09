Barclays PLC Sells 223,139 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,139 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $155.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares in the company, valued at $739,486,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,758 shares of company stock worth $48,036,689. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.