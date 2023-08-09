Barclays Raises Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $15.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,400,000. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,907,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

