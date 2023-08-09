Barclays Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $294.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $18.93 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

