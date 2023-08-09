Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.45.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

About Barrick Gold

TSE ABX opened at C$22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The company has a market cap of C$38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.93.

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.