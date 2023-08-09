Barry Biffle Sells 250,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18.

On Thursday, June 8th, Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

