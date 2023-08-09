Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

