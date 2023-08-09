Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,450,000 after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,226,000 after purchasing an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

