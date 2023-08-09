Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) vs. SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Critical Analysis

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -23.48% -54.62% -27.60% SinglePoint -37.06% N/A -48.69%

Volatility & Risk

Beachbody has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

19.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beachbody and SinglePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $692.20 million 0.23 -$194.19 million ($0.49) -1.04 SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.70 -$8.85 million ($40.00) -0.09

SinglePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody. Beachbody is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SinglePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beachbody and SinglePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 1 0 2.33 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus target price of $1.28, indicating a potential upside of 151.63%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Summary

Beachbody beats SinglePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shakes; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar snack bars; supplements under the LADDER brand; and connected fitness equipment that include stationary bikes and related equipment. The company has 2.0 million digital subscriptions and 0.2 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

